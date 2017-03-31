Ceann Comhairle gives backing to Noirín O Sullivan

The Ceann Comhairle has given his backing to the Garda Commissioner describing her as "brave" and "courageous".

Noirín O'Sullivan spent several hours before the Oireachtas Justice Committee yesterday after revelations of a million fake breath tests and thousands prosecuted in court wrongly for road traffic offences.

The Government continues to express confidence in the Commissioners ability to lead the force - but several parties are drafting motions of no confidence in her.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghail told KFM Radio that no-one's good name should be "taken" without evidence: "And I have to say that I would be very surprised and very disappointed if anything were to emerge, to suggest or to prove, that Noirin O'Sullivan had done anything untoward in her role as Garda Commissioner."