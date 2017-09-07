Cavan and Dublin to get nearly 100 new jobs

Almost 100 new jobs have been announced in Cavan and Dublin this morning.

85 jobs are to be created with opening of a dairy plant in Cavan today.

The €40m investment at Lakeland Dairies in Bailieboro means over 1 billion litres of milk will now be processed at the site annually.

This will produce more than 160,000 tonnes of milk powder and 50,000 tonnes of butter every year.

Eight hundred people are currently employed at the dairy, with the 85 extra jobs coming on stream by 2019.

In Dublin, around 10 new jobs are to be created with the expansion of a pharmaceutical research company.

PTC Therapeutics already employs 30 people at its offices in Grand Canal Plaza.

The company researches and develops drugs to treat rare diseases, particularly Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The announcement comes on the World Awareness Day for the disease.