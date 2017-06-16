Cautious response to plans for referendum on abortion in 2018

Abortion rights campaigners are giving a cautious welcome to the new Taoiseach's plans for a referendum on the matter in 2018.

Leo Varadkar's announcement that Health Minister Simon Harris has been given special responsibility in the area has met with a cool response.

The Pro Life Campaign said it is disappointed the new Taoiseach has announced the move before the special Oireachtas committee gives its findings on the issue.

Linda Kavanagh from the Abortion Rights Campaign said they will reserve judgment until they see more details.

“It is very dependent on the wording of the referendum. We know that restrictions-based abortion will not work in Ireland so we need to make sure that, just as the Citizens Assembly recommended, we have broad access to abortion in Ireland.”