Catholic League president backs Archbishop Martin's comments on 'justified resentment among priests'

Catholic League president Bill Donohue has today backed recent comments made by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pointing to a “justified resentment among priests and … committed Catholics”.

The church has faced criticism recently in the wake of the Tuam babies scandal, as well as the controversy surrounding the ownership of the National Maternity Hospital.

Bill Donohue

“The Catholic bashing has been going on for far too long, so it is a relief to see this kind of pushback,” said Mr Donohue.

“The piling on has gotten ugly. If Martin, the clergy, and the laity don't stand up for themselves, they will only whet the appetite of their enemies to seek more vengeance.”

His comments came in response to a homily made by Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin at the ordination of a Carmelite priest in Dublin last weekend.

Archbishop Martin said that Catholics are “unfairly under attack as they live out their faith and their ministry generously and with dedication.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin

“There is a sense in Ireland today in which there is a culture of relentless reminding the Church of the sins of its members and at times of painting every individual and every moment in the history of the Church with the same condemnation.

“I notice a certain justified resentment among priests and religious and committed Catholics at somehow being unfairly under attack as they live out their faith and their ministry generously and with dedication.

“There is a sense in which they feel that it is time to stand up and respond. The response cannot, however, be to deny the mistakes and the wrongdoings of the past or get into unfruitful or polemical quarrel.

“Evil is conquered by goodness; nastiness by love; dishonesty by truth, corruption by integrity. The response of the Christian to criticism is reform and conversion; it is the call to renew the Church to be more effectively a witness to the God of love.”