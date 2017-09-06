Catherine Nevin granted temporary release from prison due to brain tumour

Convicted murderer Catherine Nevin has been granted temporary release from prison.

The 65-year-old has been in palliative care after finding out last year that she is terminally ill with a brain tumour.

She had been staying at the Dochas Centre in Mountjoy, Dublin, but is now being dealt with by probation services.

Nevin, who was dubbed the Black Widow, had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband Tom in 1996.