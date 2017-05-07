Cash stolen during armed robbery at Westmeath supermarket

Two men armed with a hammer and a bar threatened staff and stole cash from a supermarket in Co Westmeath last night.

The incident happened at 9.30pm in Ardleigh, Mullingar. No one was injured.

A short time later, a silver Renault Megane crashed in to a wall at Ballinderry, Mullingar and two men were seen running from this car.

Gardaí responding to the incident arrested one man close to where the car was crashed. A quantity of cash and was recovered.

The man in his 40s is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mullingar Garda Station and a search is continuing for a second man.

Anyone with information should contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000.