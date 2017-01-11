Cash for ash inquiry expected to be announced today

An inquiry into the cash for ash scandal in Northern Ireland is expected to be announced later today.

The crisis has led to the collapse of the Stormont executive - after Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday.

Last night the Taoiseach and British Prime Minister spoke by phone and today Arlene Foster (pictured) is due to outline her plans to deal with the situation.

Under the terms of Devolution the First Minister was automatically removed form the joint office following the move by Sinn Fein.

The party say they wont offer any replacement for Martin McGuinness' post by Monday's deadline - ultimately leading to a snap assembly election.

Ms.Foster was at the head of the department which approved this massively over budget scheme.

But, she refused calls to Step aside for investigations in recent weeks saying she has nothing to hide.

It was one of a number of issues which lead the current crisis however as Sinn Fein also want progress on Legacy Issues, Brexit and the Irish Language.

Ms.Foster hinted yesterday evening an Inquiry into the RHI scandal could be ordered by ministers before the end of today - even without Sinn Fein approval.

As things stand the parties here are all gearing up for campaign trails.

But, if they cant form a Government after voters go to the polls - Northern Ireland could be headed back to a period of Direct Rule.