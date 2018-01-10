Cash, drone and Rolex watches seized in 9 raids across Dublin

Rolex watches, a drone and €4,500 in cash are among the items that have been seized during searches across Dublin.

The drone seized in the raid today. Pic via An Garda Síochána.

The Criminal Assets Bureau searched nine homes and businesses in Rialto, Dun Laoghaire, Francis Street and other city centre locations this morning.

No arrests have been made, but officers did seize phones, documents and other items they believe relate to the proceeds of crime.

Officers said investigations are ongoing.

The Rolex watches seized in the raid today. Pic via An Garda Síochána.

- Digital desk