Cash and watches seized as CAB raids car dealerships and homes in Dublin

A bank account containing around €200,000 has been frozen after a series of CAB raids in Dublin today.

Around €30,000 in cash has also been seized, along with a number of high-end watches.

These raids - which have been ongoing for the past few hours - have been conducted at car dealerships and privates homes in the south and west of Dublin.

Sources say the group being targeted is not associated with either the Kinahan or Hutch crime gangs.

They are described as a significant organised crime group that operates in Dublin, however.

Garda say the operation is still live this afternoon and searches are continuing.