Case over Dublin Bus pre-paid bus tickets settled

An action by Dublin Bus against a document management and storage firm over alleged losses from the theft of pre-paid bus tickets has been settled, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

The bus company claimed in the High Court it suffered €240,000 in losses resulting from the use of nearly 4,000 stolen pre-paid bus tickets which were among a batch which were supposed to have been shredded.

The company sued the Kefron Group, which owned the Shred-It franchise at the time, for breach of contract as a result of two former shredding truck workers stealing a number of tickets which they were supposed to have destroyed.

The claims were denied.

The case opened on Wednesday but following talks yesterday, Ms Justice Marie Baker was told the case had been settled.