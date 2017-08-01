Case of TB discovered in Kerry, HSE confirms

The HSE has confirmed it has carried out routine screening for tuberculosis in a Kerry community.

The authority said while one case has been confirmed there is no outbreak in the area.

It said all international protocols have been followed and there is no cause for concern.

TB disease develops slowly in the body, usually affecting the lungs.

It may take several months for the symptoms to appear as the germs lay dormant for some time when they first enter your body.

Any of the following symptoms may be a sign of TB:

Fever and night sweats

Cough for more than three weeks

Losing weight

Blood in your sputum (phlegm) at any time

If you develop these symptoms, visit your GP for advice.