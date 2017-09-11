Carlow shop sells €100k winning Lotto ticket two weeks in a row
11/09/2017 - 17:37:05Back to Ireland Home
It has emerged that a shop in Carlow has sold a winning Lotto Match 5 + Bonus ticket for the past two Saturdays.
Dunnes Stores on Sleaty Road in Graigecullen, Co. Carlow, sold the tickets, netting the winners more than €100,000 each.
The Lotto Match 5 + Bonus sold last Saturday landed the winner €109,375, while the winner of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus from the previous Saturday will collect €109,333.
It is not the first time this year that someone in the county has won a prize in the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus draw.
In June, two local binmen won €224,498 when they also matched five numbers plus the bonus.
Carlow is also home to the current highest Lotto jackpot win in the 30-year history of the National Lottery.
In 2008, a syndicate of 16 workers from Dan Morrissey Ireland Limited in Bennekerry won the jackpot of €18.9m.
If you are one of the lucky ticketholders, the National Lottery advises that you sign the back of the ticket and contact their claims team on 01 836 4444.
Join the conversation - comment here