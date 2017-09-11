Carlow shop sells €100k winning Lotto ticket two weeks in a row

It has emerged that a shop in Carlow has sold a winning Lotto Match 5 + Bonus ticket for the past two Saturdays.

Dunnes Stores on Sleaty Road in Graigecullen, Co. Carlow, sold the tickets, netting the winners more than €100,000 each.

The Lotto Match 5 + Bonus sold last Saturday landed the winner €109,375, while the winner of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus from the previous Saturday will collect €109,333.

It is not the first time this year that someone in the county has won a prize in the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus draw.

In June, two local binmen won €224,498 when they also matched five numbers plus the bonus.

Carlow is also home to the current highest Lotto jackpot win in the 30-year history of the National Lottery.

In 2008, a syndicate of 16 workers from Dan Morrissey Ireland Limited in Bennekerry won the jackpot of €18.9m.

If you are one of the lucky ticketholders, the National Lottery advises that you sign the back of the ticket and contact their claims team on 01 836 4444.