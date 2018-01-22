Career guidance supports to be reviewed

Career guidance in schools and colleges is to be reviewed.

It is to ensure that student are getting high quality and relevant information.

The review is part of the Action Plan for Education, which aims to make the Irish system the best in Europe within a decade.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says if this goal is to be achieved, the necessary career guidance supports need to be in place.

- Digital Desk
