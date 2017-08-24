Car reported to have gone off cliff in Cork; emergency crews at scene

A search is underway in Cork after gardaí alerted marine rescue services that a car had gone over a cliff.

The Valentia Marine Rescue Sub Centre responded to a call from Cork gardaí at 7.30pm this evening, after they were informed a car had gone over the cliff at the Old Head of Kinsale.

Valentia sent units from Kinsale, Courtmacsherry and the Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford to the scene.

Their search proved unsuccessful. The car is fully submerged in water.

Rescue 117 has since returned to base (in Waterford), as has the Courtmacsherry lifeboat.

The Kinsale units are remaining on the scene.

The Courtmacsherry crew will return to the location at low tide about 2.30am.

A spokesman for Valentia Rescue said they had no details as yet as to whether anyone was in the car when it went over the edge at the Old Head of Kinsale.

Cork Safety Reports has said there is "lots of SAR (search and rescue)/Coast Guard activity in the Old Head / Kinsale area", and warned the public to be alert to the efforts of emergency crews.