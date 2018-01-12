Car overturned on M50 following crash

A car has overturned following a crash on the M50 in Dublin.

Gardaí said it happened in the middle lane on the northbound side at Junction 10, Ballymount.

Emergency services are at the scene but there are no confirmed details of injuries.

Officers are asking drivers to approach with care.

AA Roadwatch said traffic is down to one lane before Junction 10 Ballymount as emergency services deal with the overturned vehicle.

Traffic is also reported to be heavy from Junction 11 Tallaght.