Captain Mark Duffy laid to rest in Louth

Coast Guard captain Mark Duffy has been laid to rest in Co. Louth.

His funeral took place at Blackrock Church in Dundalk this morning a fortnight after he died in a fatal helicopter crash.

Mark was one of four crew members who lost their lives when Rescue 116 went down off the coast of Mayo.

The coffin of Captain Mark Duffy is carried into St Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock, after he died when the Irish Coast Guard helicopter crashed off the coast of Co Mayo.

At the mass Father Pádraig Keenan said: "In the early hours of Tuesday 14 March, a dark cloud descended over the island of Ireland following the tragic accident of R116.

“None more so was that darkness felt than within the families and communities of the four crew members.”

The coffin of Captain Mark Duffy is carried from St Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock, after he died when the Irish Coast Guard helicopter he was in crashed off the coast of Co Mayo.

In his homily, Rev Stephen Duffy said: “We are here this morning in sorrow to pray for someone special. Mark was special because he was a father and like all good fathers his first thoughts were always for his children.

“I am quite certain that Mark at this very moment is as usual not thinking of himself but only for his children Esmé and Fionn and his grieving wife, Hermione.”

The mass will be followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 2pm.