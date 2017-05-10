Cannabis worth €320,000 seized at Dublin Port
10/05/2017 - 12:00:35
Revenue officers seized 16kgs of herbal cannabis with a street value of €320,000 this morning at Dublin Port.
In a routine operation, a container that arrived in Dublin Port from Spain, said to be carrying mixed goods, was profiled for scanning by the Revenue Mobile X-Ray Scanner.
The drugs were detected and seized, and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with any information about drug smuggling is being urged to contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.
