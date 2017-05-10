Cannabis worth €320,000 seized at Dublin Port

Back to Ireland Home

Revenue officers seized 16kgs of herbal cannabis with a street value of €320,000 this morning at Dublin Port.

In a routine operation, a container that arrived in Dublin Port from Spain, said to be carrying mixed goods, was profiled for scanning by the Revenue Mobile X-Ray Scanner.

The drugs were detected and seized, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about drug smuggling is being urged to contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland