Cannabis worth €320,000 seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers seized 16kgs of herbal cannabis with a street value of €320,000 this morning at Dublin Port.

In a routine operation, a container that arrived in Dublin Port from Spain, said to be carrying mixed goods, was profiled for scanning by the Revenue Mobile X-Ray Scanner.

The drugs were detected and seized, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about drug smuggling is being urged to contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.