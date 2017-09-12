Cannabis worth €20k seized in Meath

Cannabis worth €20,000 has been seized in County Meath.

Revenue officers and Gardai carried out a joint operation and found 1kg of the drug in the area.

A 46 year old man and 45 year old woman were arrested in connection with the seizure and are being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

In a statement tonight the Garda said: "Today in the County Meath area, and as part of a joint, intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, Revenue officers seized 1 kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000.

"A 46 year old man and 45 year old woman, both Nigerian nationals, were arrested at the scene by Gardaí and are being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

"Investigations are continuing."