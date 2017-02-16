Cannabis grow house discovered after emergency services attend fire

Gardaí in Carlow have arrested a man in his 70s following the seizure of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €200,000 at a grow house in the Rathvilly area of County Carlow.

At approximately 9.30am today emergency services attended a fire at a house in Rathvilly. After the fire was extinguished Gardaí discovered a grow house with 250 cannabis plants (subject to analysis).

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A second male is being sought after escaping through the rear of the property. Gardaí are appealing for witness to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station

This is the second discovery in recent days in the Carlow area with a combined value of €560,000 worth of cannabis plants being seized.