Cannabis, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
25/05/2017 - 18:44:04Back to Ireland Home
Three people have been arrested after drugs worth nearly half a million euro were seized in Dublin.
Gardaí conducted searches in Clondalkin earlier today and discovered cannabis herb, a small amount of cannabis resin and cocaine and a quantity of cash.
A man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and are currently being detained in Clondalkin and Tallaght Garda Stations.
Join the conversation - comment here