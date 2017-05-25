Cannabis, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin

Three people have been arrested after drugs worth nearly half a million euro were seized in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted searches in Clondalkin earlier today and discovered cannabis herb, a small amount of cannabis resin and cocaine and a quantity of cash.

A man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and are currently being detained in Clondalkin and Tallaght Garda Stations.