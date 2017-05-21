Cannabis and cash seized in Dublin search

Cannabis and cash have been seized in a search in south Dublin.

€30,000 worth of cannabis herb and resin and €6,000 in cash were discovered when gardaí searched a flat in the Rathmines area in the early hours of this morning.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested as part of the operation, which is targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

He is being held at Dun Laoghaire garda station and can be detained for up to seven days.