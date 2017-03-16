Candlelight vigil for undocumented migrants to be held in Dublin

A candlelight vigil will be held in Dublin later to recognise a situation shared by undocumented migrants living in the US and living here in Ireland.

As the Taoiseach prepares to meet President Trump in Washington, undocumented migrants living here have penned a letter calling for a 'path to papers' for the undocumented of both communities.

Aoife Murphy is from the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, which supports the campaign.

"At that rally we will be reading out the open letter which has been written by undocumented immigrants living in Ireland by the Justice for the Undocumented campaign here.

"We will be sending a message of solidarity and of hope and of understanding to undocumented migrants across the US. I suppose just taking a moment before St Patrick's Day to say we're here with you, we understand the struggle that you are going through, and keep going."