Candlelight vigil for Ibrahim Halawa to be held outside Leinster House tonight

A candlelight vigil is being held outside Leinster House tonight for Ibrahim Halawa.

Campaigners will also deliver a petition with over 5,000 signatures calling for the Dubliner's human rights to be upheld.

The 21 year old is on hunger strike at a jail in Egypt, where he's been held without a hearing, since his arrest during a protest in Cairo in 2013.

Siobhan O'Donoghue is from the organisation UPLIFT who believe the Government is not doing enough to bring Ibrahim home.

Sobhan O'Donoghue has said polite diplomacy is no longer enough: “As Ibrahim gets weaker and weaker and everytime his trial gets cancelled, they make these kind of statements,

“I suppose what we are saying is that diplomatic efforts are clearly not working and the Government needs to consider legal action to really impress on the Egyptian government that we are not going to stand by and watch one of our own citizens be subjected to such an abuse of their human rights.”