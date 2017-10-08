Cancer survivors to create arc of light across Dublin Bay

Cancer survivors are creating an arc of light across Dublin city this evening to raise funds for cancer support services.

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam and Leinster rugby star Luke McGrath are among those urging members of the public to support a Torch of Hope Relay around Dublin Bay.

Registration is now open for the ARC Cancer Support Centre’s Annual Torch of Hope Relay. Help to raise vital funds https://t.co/IhMKN3YRfV! pic.twitter.com/VYRXppSSE4 — I Love Blackrock (@Iloveblackrock) September 25, 2017

Mairead Mangan, head of fundraising for ARC Cancer Support Centres, said that the relay starts in two locations at 5pm, converging at Sean O'Casey Bridge about an hour later.

"It sees cancer survivors, and their loved ones, friends and family, coming together and walking Dublin Bay," she said.

"Everybody walks with a torch, we have two torch-bearers who are cancer survivors, bearing the torches over to the two sides, from the southside at Blackrock Park and Woodenbridge, simultaneously in Donnybrook."