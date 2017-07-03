Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Ireland for his official visit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Ireland for an official visit.
Mr Trudeau is due to hold talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Tuesday and will also be hosted by President Michael D. Higgins.
The visit has been arranged two months on from when Mr Varadkar's predecessor Enda Kenny met Mr Trudeau in Montreal.
Mr Trudeau has several other engagements in Dublin, including a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner is hosted by the Taoiseach.
The Canadian PM is accompanied on the trip by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their young son Hadrien.
Among the issues for discussion on the visit it is expected that trade will be a key focus, including the CETA treaty between Canada and the EU.
The free trade agreement has yet to be ratified by national parliaments and has been criticised by trade unions, farmers' groups and NGOs.
