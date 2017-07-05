Canadian Police suspend search for missing Mayo man
Canadian Police have confirmed that search efforts have been suspended for a young Mayo man missing, presumed drowned.
26-year-old David Gavin from Castlebar went missing after diving off a bridge over the Beaver River in British Columbia on Friday afternoon last.
The Breaffy GAA player, who recently moved to Canada, was on his way to play a football match when he stopped for a swim.
Meanwhile the Vancouver Irish Sporting & Social Club has launched a campaign to raise 75,000 Canadian dollars to support the search efforts and David's family.