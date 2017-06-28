Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit Ireland next week

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau - named by the Taoiseach as one of his role models - is to visit Ireland next week.

Mr Trudeau will make a two-day visit with his family, beginning next Tuesday.

He is expected to meet both the Taoiseach and President Michael D Higgins during his visit, which comes in return for Enda Kenny's trip to Canada in May, as one of his final visits in office.

Leo Varadkar has cited Trudeau's politics as an inspiration for his own vision as Taoiseach.

Announcing the visit to the dáil today, Mr Varadkar said: "We (and Canada) have a lot in common as countries."