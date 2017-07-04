Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to hold talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to hold talks today with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Trade issues are expected to dominate the agenda when the pair meet in Dublin, with the CETA agreement between Europe and Canada expected to be a key focus.

Mr Trudeau will also be hosted by President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an UachtarÁin.

The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner is hosted by the Taoiseach.

During the Fine Gael leadership contest Leo Varadkar made no secret of his admiration for Justin Trudeau.

He has given him credit for helping to reinvigorate the middle ground in politics - something he says Emmanuel Macron did in France, and which he himself wants to do in Ireland.

Others would point out of course that Trudeau has managed to do some things that eluded Varadkar, including getting a gender balance in his cabinet.

Mr Trudeau is accompanied on the trip by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their young son Hadrien.

The visit has been arranged two months on from when Mr Varadkar's predecessor Enda Kenny met the Canadian leader in Montreal.