Canada releases over 10,000 work permits for Irish citizens

Canada has released 10,700 new work permits for young Irish citizens.

They will be available from tomorrow night for young Irish people aged between 18 and 35.

They include Working Holiday permits, Young Professionals permits, and International 'Co-Op' permits for those who have been granted an internship.

Almost 30,000 people have moved from Ireland to Canada since 2011, and some research has indicated that Canada is where Irish emigrants find the greatest degree of happiness.