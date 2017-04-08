Campaigners to hold protest, urging 'petulant' TDs to scrap water charges

Anti-water charge campaigners will hold a protest in Dublin city centre this afternoon urging politicians to implement an Oireachtas committee report which recommends scrapping water charges.

Earlier this week, the committee postponed a vote on its final report until next Tuesday.

Since then, Minister Simon Coveney has said he will not introduce legislation that does not allow for sanctions on those who waste water.

But Right2Water Coordinator Brendan Ogle said it is time for politicians to stop obstructing the will of the people and abolish water charges entirely.

He said: "We've won the argument, the people of Ireland have achieved a huge victory in demonstrating that it is the people who are sovereign.

"The problem is that there is a reluctance wrapped up in the Fine Gael leadership contest to carry out the will of the people.

"So until Fine Gael and the minister concerned stop behaving like petulant schoolboys who are refusing to carry out the mandate, then the people must claim that victory and make sure it's delivered."