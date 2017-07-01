Campaigners to devote same energy to bin charge protests as they did to water charge campaign

Campaigners against water charges say they will devote the same energy to defeating the new regime of bin charges.

They are saying a public show of strength against the charges will force the Government onto the back foot.

It comes after the Government clarified that its new regime of bin charges would not kick in today, but in the autumn instead.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry says the success of the anti-water movement proves public protest can work.

He said: "In France they have a saying that 'what the parliament does, the street can undo'.

"People power is a significant factor in the politics of that country, people power is becoming a significant factor in the politics of this country."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has announced protests across a number of its Dublin constituencies to highlight people's anger at the new system.

The party says the new charges are the last thing that struggling families need and it is preparing to table a motion on the matter in the Dáil next week.

The party's Eoin Ó Broin says large families and low-income households will bear the brunt of the Government's decision to allow private operators to charge "whatever they want" for an essential service.