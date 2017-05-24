Campaigners for unemployed claim people struggling to find work despite low jobless rate

Campaigners for the unemployed say people are still struggling to find work despite a drop in jobless figures.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office yesterday show that the unemployment rate now stands at just over 6%.

The Irish National Organisation of the Unemployed will hold its annual conference in Dublin today.

Spokesperson Brid O'Brien outlined what will be discussed.

She said: "So the theme of the conference is supporting unemployed people for 30 years.

"One of the motions at the conference is looking at the Government re-investing in community organisations, organisations that work on the ground with people who are unemployed and experiencing social exclusion and who are finding it difficult to find work."