Campaigners for unemployed claim people struggling to find work despite low jobless rate
24/05/2017 - 06:24:25Back to Ireland Home
Campaigners for the unemployed say people are still struggling to find work despite a drop in jobless figures.
Figures released by the Central Statistics Office yesterday show that the unemployment rate now stands at just over 6%.
The Irish National Organisation of the Unemployed will hold its annual conference in Dublin today.
Spokesperson Brid O'Brien outlined what will be discussed.
She said: "So the theme of the conference is supporting unemployed people for 30 years.
"One of the motions at the conference is looking at the Government re-investing in community organisations, organisations that work on the ground with people who are unemployed and experiencing social exclusion and who are finding it difficult to find work."
Join the conversation - comment here