Campaign warns of recruitment crisis in childcare

There is a warning the childcare sector is facing a recruitment crisis.

Today 'Postcards from the Dole' will be delivered to the Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe.

It aims to highlight the large number of those forced onto the dole over the summer months.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Darragh O'Connor, said: "This obviously has huge impacts for them with such things as paying the bills and getting a loan from the bank. It is really difficult when you are on these precarious contracts.

"So we are sending these postcards today to the Minister of Finance to highlight this issue and also to call for increased funding into the sector."