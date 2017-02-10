Campaign hopes to encourage young people to plant one million trees in a day

Volunteers around Ireland planting trees in their communities tomorrow as part of a campaign to plant one million trees in one day.

Those involved include community garden organisations, smallholders, councils, schools, farmers, neighbourhood associations as well as environmental groups, all of whom have independently engaged with the campaign.

The effort is part of the One Million Trees in a Day campaign, run by a cross border not-for-profit organisation of the same name.

The campaign allows volunteers and community leaders to buy local varieties of trees from the website which are then delivered to local collection points ahead of tomorrow's planting day.

The volunteers then collect the trees and plant them tomorrow in sites which the volunteers or community groups have managed to acquire for planting.

Since the campaign’s inception in 2013, One Million Trees in a Day has planted over 650,000 trees at over 3,000 sites on the Island of Ireland.

The group aims for this reforestation effort to continue year on year, responding to the concern that Ireland is one of the least forested countries in Europe.

Speaking of the uptake of the campaign, coordinator of Young Friends of the Earth, Meaghan Carmody said: "It is phenomenal to see so many community groups come together to get back to the basics of environmentalism – planting trees!

"The OMTIAD3 website was “oversubscribed” meaning that over one million trees have been ordered by Irish people.

"This clearly demonstrates that the people of Ireland are willing to go out and do the work that needs to be done, while simultaneously having fun and connecting with their communities."

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s event, Young Friends of the Earth member, Claudia Tormey said: "This project has captured the imagination of the Irish people.

"The dramatic scale of the project has so far surprised people and cheered them up, as the idea that something this big can be done in one day is rare…but many hands make light work!

"This project relies on the good will and good spirit of individuals and teams co-ordinating small areas of activity to make one giant network for the day of planting itself. I can’t wait to get planting on Saturday!"