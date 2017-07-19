Campaign group to mount protest in Galway over lack of ambulance cover for West

A protest is being planned in Galway's Eyre Square this afternoon over ambulance cover for the West.

A Connemara campaign group claim their human rights are being violated over a lack of vital services.

Patricia Keane from the Ambulance Crisis Group says patients often have to wait two to three hours for an ambulance.

The group is meeting at 2pm with a clear message for the Health Minister Simon Harris over what they believe is an unacceptable problem.

Ms Keane said: "Thisi si a problem not just in Connemara but in Galway city and throughout the whole country.

"So we will be informing people of that and after that we will march to the HSE office and we will be presenting a letter there stating our concerns and our needs.

"Then we will proceed to the University College Hospital Galway and again we will have some speakers there."



