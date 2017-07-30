Calls to save the help-to-buy scheme

Bankers and property developers are calling on the government to keep the help-to-buy housing scheme.

The grant is expected to be abandoned following a soon-to-be-completed government review in an effort to deal with price inflation.

While some say the scheme helps first time buyers, the Sunday Business Post reports that others including AIB's Chief Executive are warning of a potential house price boom if the policy is changed.

It is also reported that the Housing Agency supports retaining the help-to-buy system.