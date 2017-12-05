Calls to reinstate memorial plaque on Apollo House

There are calls to reinstate a memorial plaque for the homeless on Dublin's Apollo House until it is demolished.

Home Sweet Home campaigners took over the building last Christmas, to bring homeless people in off the streets over the festive period.

A plaque mounted on its walls on Sunday which read 'Vulture Republic 1916 - 2017' was taken down a day later.

I wish I was in Dublin to leave some flowers under that plaque too, before it's torn down and buried. If anyone else does I'll be forever in your debt. pic.twitter.com/qCqAv0UaNG — Glen Hansard (@Glen_Hansard) December 3, 2017

Dublin City Council Assistant CEO Brendan Kenny said the local authority had no part in removing it.

Meanwhile, Councillor Dermot Lacey has hit out at whoever took the plaque down, less than a day after it appeared.

"It was a mean-spirited nasty thing to do by people who are going to profit overwhelmingly from Apollo House," he said.

"It could have been left up there for the couple of months that are left on that building. It was an insult to the people who died on our streets. I would ask that representation be made to have that plaque but up for however long that building is there."