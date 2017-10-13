Calls to re-evaluate rural CCTV scheme after no applications approved by Department

No applications for a rural CCTV funding scheme have been approved by the Department of Justice.

The scheme was announced in April and given more funding last month, but no applications by local groups have been successful.

The fund is meant to allow communities to install CCTV in "at risk areas".

Labour TD Alan Kelly says the application process needs to be re-evaluated.

"It's very simple what's happening here," he said. "The process for the application is too cumbersome."

He added: "So the terms of the scheme where you've only five applications shows the scheme isn't working, isn't fit for purpose, and being honest with you, when it comes to the Department of Justice, that does not surprise me."