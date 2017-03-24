Calls to legislate against ticket touts after Electric Picnic tickets reappear online
There are fresh calls for touting legislation after Electric Picnic tickets appeared online for multiple times face value.
Tickets for the festival sold out in record time yesterday morning.
Within hours they appeared online for double and triple the original cost.
Sinn Féin's Maurice Quinlivan says it is disgraceful, and is looking for support for his bill that would limit re-sale profit to 10%.
