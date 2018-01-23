Calls to force social media companies to demand PPS numbers to ensure users are not underage

There are calls to force social media companies to demand PPS numbers from users to ensure they are not underage.

It is after a Dublin man was found guilty of using apps like Instagram and Snapchat to coerce young girls into sending him pornographic images.

But CEO of Cyber Safe Ireland, Alex Cooney, does not think we should hand over more personal details.

She said: "It is your personal data and I think we need to think about how much data we are giving away, we give an awful lot away without thinking about it.

"We also have to think is this going to be the thing that solves the problem, no, I think what we need to be doing is educating children."

- Digital Desk