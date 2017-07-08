Calls for ticket-touting regulation after Ed Sheeran tickets up for sale on secondary sites

More calls have been made for ticket-touting regulation in Ireland, with suggestions Ticketmaster isn’t doing enough to combat the issue.

Tickets are already being re-sold for Ed Sheeran's Irish tour for twice their face value.

That is despite extra measures being put in place to combat ticket touting.

The English singer's promotion company had warned against ticket touting, and Ticketmaster also set new rules so buyers' names are printed on tickets and matched with ID.

There has been a strict limit placed on the sale of tickets, only allowing customers buy four tickets at a time.

A Fine Gael TD believes Ticketmaster is still not doing enough to combat ticket touting.

Noel Rock has said extra measures were only taken for the sale of Ed Sheeran tickets because the singer himself put them under pressure.

Within minutes of going on sale, tickets for Sheeran's 7 gigs around Ireland appeared on secondary sites for twice their face value.

Noel Rock has said there are other measures that Ticketmaster didn't take this time around.

"One example is what they do at Glastonbury, they print the photo of the person who has bought the ticket on the ticket.

"The other way they could stop it is by ensuring that they check ID at the entrance to the venue which U2 did when they played at the 3Arena.

"There are a number of ways in which you can control ticket touting but right now unfortunately Ticketmaster are not willing to do that," he said.

Ed Sheeran will play two nights at in Cork, Dublin, Galway and one night in Belfast in May 2018.