There are calls for the Government to 'get serious' about dealing with 'elder abuse' in Ireland.

A RED C poll for HIQA today revealed the problem is on the increase.

Two thirds of people questioned, had witnessed unacceptable levels of care in the Irish health system and a third saw physical or emotional abuse in nursing homes.

Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy at Age Action Ireland, said things have got to change.

“There's two immediate steps the Government needs to take. The first is it needs to take elder abuse seriously. It needs to lay out a strategy for dealing with the issue of abuse in care facilities and in home care situations.

“Secondly we are going to have a statutory consultation about delivering a home care system in Ireland at the end of May. That needs to identify a robust, independent and effective way to monitor delivery of home care in Ireland.”