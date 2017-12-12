Calls for reform of courts system as findings show only 48% of drink driving offences resulted in conviction

There are calls for reforms of the courts system, after a finding that only 48 per cent of drink driving offences resulted in a conviction in the District Court last year.

A report by RTÉ Investigates also revealed major regional differences in prosecution rates for drink driving.

The courts in Westmeath had an 85% prosecution rate, while in Waterford it was just 34%.

Meanwhile, 43% of all District Court summonses were not served in 2015.

Labour Party justice spokesperson Sean Sherlock says a new approach is needed.

He said: "Proper training for judges, proper continual professional development and coherence between Gardaí, the Department of Justice and the courts service (are needed).