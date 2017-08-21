Calls for HSE to be 'dismantled' over management appointments

There are calls for the HSE to be dismantled after reports the health authority is appointing almost three managers a week.

Critics say the service is top-heavy with high-end staff as the latest figures show managerial posts are up by more than 50% since 2013.

Michael O'Keefe is a consultant surgeon at the Mater and Temple Street Hospitals.

He thinks the Health Minister could easily improve the system:

"I'd start off at the hospital level, and I'd rationalise the management structure, setting targets for hospitals, that they'd run on time, clinics are properly and efficiently run, and the operating room services runs properly, and I would advise him we need more beds.

"I would dismantle the HSE and the same with the Department of Health and rationalise and merge them together."