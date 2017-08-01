Calls for Housing Minister to intervene in 17 Dublin evictions

There are calls for the Housing Minister to intervene in the eviction of 17 Dublin households.

Residents of St Helen's Court in Dun Laoghaire have been served notice to leave to facilitate maintenance works.

However, tenants say they are suspicious of the plans after attempts last year to hike rents before the cap on increases came in to force.

People before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said urgent action is required.

“This is a vulture fund for purely profit reasons…finding loopholes in the legislation,” said Mr Boyd-Barrett.

All these families could end up homeless unless the minister for housing urgently intervenes,” he added.