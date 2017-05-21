There are calls for hospice care to be made available to every child who needs it.

Over 3,800 children in Ireland have a life-limiting condition, with 700 needing hospice care.

The LauraLynn Children's Hospice is the only organisation which provides palliative care to our young people

Head of Communications Sarah O'Callaghan says Children's Hospice week, which begins tomorrow, aims to highlight the needs of these children.

"So what we're calling for is the Government, the HSE, and other healthcare professionals to come together and to develop a hospice care service plan.

"So then children all over Ireland have access, timely access, to hospice care close to home," she said.