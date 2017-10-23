Calls for Govt-funded research into extent of sexual violence

There are growing calls for a Government-funded study on the extent of sexual violence in Ireland.

The last report was carried out in 2002 when Ireland was a dramatically different place.

Childrens' Minister Katherine Zappone says we need the research, but not at the expense of frontline services.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre CEO Noeline Blackwell says the Government cannot rely on reporting statistics, because many incidents go unreported.

She said: "Sexual violence is one of the things that is most under-reported right across the world.

"From the information that we have, maybe not even 10% of those who are victims of crimes of sexual violence report them.

"So, you have to go about collecting the evidence in other ways."