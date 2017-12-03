Calls for Government to ratify disability rights treaty

There are calls for the Government to ratify the disability rights treaty on the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

It is10 years since we signed the treaty and we are the only EU country not to have implemented it.

The UN document consolidates existing rights, such as the right to an adequate standard of living, social protection and access to justice.

Campaigners say the Government's commitment to provide €300m for disability over the next 10 years falls short of what isneeded.

Around 643,000 people in Ireland are living with a disability.