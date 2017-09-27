Calls for Government to invest in social housing in Budget 2018 as 90,000 on housing lists

The Government is being urged to stay the course and invest in social housing.

The Irish Council for Social Housing says the cabinet needs to provide significant capital spending in next month's Budget to deal with the 90,000 people on housing waiting lists.

The matter is set to be discussed at a conference in Limerick today.

Donal McManus CEO of the group says it is time the Government makes a serious effort on the issue.

"We've a perfect strom here,"he said. "We have problems with the private rental sector, we have a lack of supply of affordable rental housing.

"The problem with social housing is probably [at] the highest level in our generation and really the key thing is to keep the focus by Government into providing finance for social housing."