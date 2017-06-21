Calls for fire safety review of apartment blocks in South Central Dublin following Grenfell tragedy

There’s a call for a fire safety review of all apartment blocks built in South Central Dublin between 2000 and 2008.

It follows the tragedy at the Grenfell Tower in London, in which over 70 people lost their lives and comes as the Green party raises the issue in the Dáil this evening.

The party called to see the introduction of an independent building regulator to ensure that a tragedy similar to London's Grenfell Towers can't happen here.

The move comes as concerns were highlighted about fire safety in a Dublin building, which could see its 20 residents evacuated.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says the Law Reform Commission has already outlined how a building regulator would work.

He said it would have powers in enforcing current building rules and different contract arrangements

between the contractor and the buyer.

"You have an easy approach so that it's not the consumer that's left always having to address the problem years later with an incredibly different and incredibly convoluted legal process."

Councillor Tina McVeigh also wants to see random checks carried out at apartment blocks.

"We do need to recognise that there could be risks and that we need to satisfy ourselves that there are no risks."